Solar panels installed at Zimmerman Library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico expects to save big after a historic building on UNM’s campus was outfitted with solar panels. The new solar panels are at Zimmerman Library. The university says they’ll cover the electric needs of the building and then some. UNM expects to save $25,000 and reduce its carbon footprint by 15 tons a year.

