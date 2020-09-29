Solar panels installed at Zimmerman Library

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) -- As more people take advantage of the Bosque during the pandemic, the city's open space department says there's also been an uptick in people on motorcycles and ATV's in the Bosque which is illegal.

Open space officials and police didn't provide KRQE with how many citations have been given out to people illegally riding in the Bosque, but they did say there have been more than in previous years.