ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solace Sexual Assault Services provides tips to protect children who are heading back to school. With school getting ready to start, adults need to know what to do and what not to do when a child discloses sexual assault.

A child has more opportunities to disclose to a trusted adult when school is back in session. Nationally they have seen an increase in forensic interviews. Solace works closely with the Santa Fe Public Schools, individual charter, and private schools on the steps to take when there has been sexual assault, sexual harassment, or teen dating violence.

Tips:

The first thing to do is listen, listening without judgment makes the young person feel safe.

Speak to the harmful behavior and validate how the behavior is not okay. Avoid further confusion.

Lastly, if you are an adult in a position of power, be sure to believe the young person and provide support.

Physical Signs:

Sexually transmitted infections (STI)

Signs of Trauma Bleeding Bruising Blood on the sheets

Behavioral signs Excessive talk Keeping secrets Not wanting to be alone with certain people Regressive behaviors Overly compliant behavior Spending time alone

Emotional signs Change in eating habits Change in mood or personality, such as increased aggression Decrease in confidence or self-image Excessive worry or fearfulness Increase in unexplained health problems Nightmares or fear of being alone at night



Go to Findsolace.org or call 505-988-1951 for more information during business hours or (505)986-9111 after-hours, weekends, and holidays.