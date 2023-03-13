ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Society for Science named 52 dedicated teachers as recipients of the STEM research grants. These teachers are furthering hands-on science learning in classrooms throughout the nation and this grant only furthers that mission.

Mescalero Apache School is a Tribally-Controlled School that serves grades K-12. By giving more classrooms access to more equipment materials, teachers are empowered to give their students more opportunities, from encouraging wet lab science, coding, explorations, etc.

Sergio Torres an instructor at the NACA said that something that is important to them is having better air quality during the winter months due to using wood in their homes. It’s important to have better air quality for everyone.