Soccer fans thank New Mexico United for recent spike in interest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-We’ve been celebrating our independence all weekend long, now there’s one more reason to be proud of America. The U.S. Women’s Soccer team is bringing home a World Cup.

Hundreds of New Mexicans watched the exciting game from Civic Plaza Sunday morning. All of them sitting on the edge of their seat, hoping the U.S. Women’s Soccer team could win their fourth World Cup title.

Sibonet Quinones, a major fan and former soccer player, says she wasn’t expecting such a big crowd and she believes New Mexico United is behind the recent soccer craze.

Whether you’re a life long fan or a new one fans say the women winning this match and bringing home a title, is another reason to celebrate America on the long Independence Day weekend.

Civic Plaza will be hosting another watch party for the New Mexico United Game this Wednesday when they go against Minnesota FC United in the U.S. Open Cup.

The U.S. Women’s team won 2-0.