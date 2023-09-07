ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sobremesa has been open on Albuquerque’s westside for almost three years. They describe their food as Spanish, New Mexican inspired with a pub twist and have a variety of beers available for customers.

Sobremesa will be competing in this year’s ‘Duke it Out’ cooking competition, benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. This year’s competition will be September 14 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Builders Source Appliance Gallery.