ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Usually, the holidays are often a joyous time, but for some families, it’s hard to feel happy. The Resource Center for Victims of Violent Death offered friends and families a place to mourn their loved ones Wednesday evening.

They held their Annual Snowflake Memorial event for people to honor loved ones who were murdered. The special night took place at the Center for Hope and Healing.

People who came to the event were given a snowflake signifying just how unique they’re family member was.

While it’s a somber occasion, it’s often a place for people to share with others and to seek support.

“This is a place to be with people who know exactly what they’re feeling, know their tears, know their hurts, know their smiles, and they can be here, remember their loved ones, and people know what they’re feeling and what they’re doing,” said Resource Center for Victims of Violent Death Director Patricia Caristo.

A total of 135 people were remembered at the event.