ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Snowdown Balloon Rally is celebrating its 40th anniversary. A mid-winter celebration in Durango, CO. featuring hot air balloon baskets and burners.

This year there will be 18 balloons warming up the town, during the parade. Doug Lenberg, Balloon Meister invites everyone to go up and visit Durango and take a balloon ride. Durango got over 3 feet of snow this year and he says ‘it would look beautiful to see it from up there.’

This event is a five-day celebration, Starting off Wednesday, February 1st – Feb.5. Which comes with games in various locations in town, and a Snowdown Parade on Friday evening. Balloon Mass Ascensions will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings.

For more information visit snowdown.org.