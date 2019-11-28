Snow to continue in Albuquerque through Thanksgiving morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The metro is getting its first major snowstorm of the season, and it’s causing problems on the road.

The snow has been coming down in the metro since about 7:00 p.m., and it seems every part of the city is getting a dose. Snow is starting to really build up on the roads near Tramway and I-40, causing problems on some of the highways.

Westbound I-40 near Carnuel is reduced to one lane due to a crash, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. On the west side of town, the snow is also coming down.

Of course, be careful with the bridges. Drivers say the bridges are getting icy, especially on Paseo Del Norte over the river where a car spun completely around and was facing oncoming traffic.

With all this snowfall, it makes downtown Albuquerque look scenic and Old Town like a winter wonderland. KRQE News 13’s crews did spot some snowplows along I-25 and Paseo del Norte, as well as I-25 and Comanche.

City and state crews have been preparing all day for the storm. Transportation crews will first hit the main arteries in and out of town, like I-25 and I-40, before moving on to secondary roads like Paseo del Norte.

If it gets colder, the city says they’ll start putting ice melt on bridges and overpasses to prevent ice buildup.