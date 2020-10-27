Snow leaves roads slick in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Snow is still coming down after blasting the Albuquerque metro area Monday night and you can definitely expect your Tuesday commute to take some extra time. You can barely see the road in most areas around Albuquerque.

The streets looked windy and cold on Tuesday morning and you can see how heavy the snow is falling in the downtown Albuquerque area. On Monday, snow started falling around noon, stretching from Santa Fe to Albuquerque and it has been going ever since.

Currently, I-25 at Rio Bravo and Avenida Cesar Chavez is reopened. The roads started getting slick Monday night and Bernalillo County deputies closed that area of I-25 in both directions after at least one crash.

However, the snowplows are out Tuesday morning to tackle the major roads and make for a clearer commute for everyone that does have to be on the road. We can expect this snow to stick around into the middle of the week with drier weather expected to return on Thursday.

As more residents start to get up and get out commuters are reminded to take their time and to be careful around turns and stoplights.