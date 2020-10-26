Snow continues to fall around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the metro are feeling those record cold temps. It’s been gray and gloomy all day with a sprinkling of sleet across Albuquerque, but many say they are enjoying it.

“I’m feeling really happy because its snowing and I like snow,” said local Vida Ramirez.

“We just go out and enjoy the weather, especially snow,” said Albuquerque resident Phung Huyn. “Here in New Mexico, we don’t really have a real winter compared to other states so it’s really cool.”

On the west side along Coors just north of I-40, snow is slowing starting to build up. The winter storm has also made its way closer to downtown, Nob Hill and near the University of New Mexico. So far roads have been clear, but people are grabbing extra groceries to stay inside as the weather is expected to continue later into Monday evening.

“We’re not in the center of the storm, but I hope that someone who lives in that kind of area can be safe. If they don’t feel safe going out then try to stay at home and enjoy this weather,” said Albuquerque resident Huyen Nguyen.

The City of Albuquerque said it’s road crews are ready. They have snow plows and salt trucks ready to clear the roads as the storm continues. Crews will focus on bridges and intersections first, residential streets are not cleared by road crews. Local law enforcement agencies also want to remind people to slow down on the roads in case there is ice.

Related Coverage