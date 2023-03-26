ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The morning snowfall canceled a hot air balloon competition Sunday. The event was supposed to be at Double Eagle Airport.
Top Gun, Albuquerque’s competitive ballooning community, scheduled its monthly hot air balloon competition this morning.
Nearly two dozen pilots were set to compete for a monthly ‘Top Gun Title’ and points for a cumulative score for the club championship.
Sunday would’ve been the first time the ballooning group would’ve launched from the Double Eagle Airport.
Pilots still set up a static display today. Top Gun holds the hot air balloon competition once a month.