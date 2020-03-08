Smoke shop owner, employee busted for alleged drug trafficking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say two people were busted for running a drug trafficking business from an Albuquerque smoke shop.

David Caldera, 18, and 27-year-old Omar Marquez were arrested earlier this week. During a search, police found seven firearms, five pounds of marijuana, more than $100,000 worth of illegal THC products, about $300,000, and much more.

APD says both work at Happy’s One-Way Smoke Shop near Old Coors and Central, which appeared to be closed Saturday afternoon. The DA’s office says Caldera used his Snapchat to sell marijuana and guns from the smoke shop.

Marquez, the owner, is accused of also selling marijuana from the storefront. Both are being held behind bars until they appear in district court.

