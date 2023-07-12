ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For over seven years KRQE Cares Food for Kids has partnered with Smith’s Food and Drug stores in Albuquerque to collect food for the APS Title 1 Mckinney Vento program.

‘Our goal is zero hungry,’ stated Tina, Smiths Division Corp Affairs Manager. KRQE Cares Food for Kids program puts out collection boxes during the months of June and July around Smith’s stores in the Albuquerque area. The food collected will go to Mckinney Vento and offers food assistance to kids and families who are going through transitional living situations and who don’t have the means for food.

Each year Smith’s graciously donates $10,000 dollars cash to the program to help further this incredibly important mission. To learn more about what KRQE Cares, visit KRQECares.com