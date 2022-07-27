ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares Food for Kids is partnering with Smith’s Food and Drug to collect non-perishable food to help with food boxes for families in need.

During the month of July, KRQE Cares Food for Kids partners with Smith’s Food and Drugs by putting together collection boxes in all the Smith’s stores for shoppers to donate. “So far this month the viewers have donated over 1,500 tons of food,” said Carolyn Rush, with KRQE News 13.

Smith’s has donated $10,000 cash for the cause. Getting donations like these are crucial. “Our funds are allocated for certain things like diapers and extra food items are not one of them so the $10,000 helps us stretch out our budget or otherwise we wouldn’t be able to do,” said Joey Wilson community coordinator of the Title I – McKinney-Vento Program.

The community can still help. There are three days left to go and donate. For more information visit their website.