Small fire results in early dismissal at Rio Rancho High School

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho High School will have an early dismissal on Thursday, March 5 due to a small fire at the school.

Rio Rancho Public Schools reports that Thursday morning a small fire was reported in the boy’s restroom area of the RRHS atrium. Students were immediately evacuated, the fire department responded to the scene and was able to quickly put out the fire.

Smoke is still visible at the school and made its way to the cafeteria. The district says as it is unsafe for students to be in the space until the smoke is cleared, the school will be unable to serve lunch and RRHS will issue an early release at 11:30 a.m.

All after school activities scheduled at Rio Rancho High School for Thursday will take place as scheduled. Students who ride the school bus will be provided with transportation and students who drive themselves to school will be allowed to drive home.

Students who are transported to school by parents or guardians will need to make their own transportation arrangements. The cafeteria area will be cleaned and an air quality test will be performed in order for the school to serve lunch on Friday.

Early dismissal is for Rio Rancho High School students only.