Small businesses playing part in state film industry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of one small business says she’s cashing in on New Mexico’s growing film industry. She recently had the chance to work on two big productions with some big-name stars.

Rose Flores owns Pop Balloons. For years, she’s been working out of Rio Rancho, designing backgrounds for private events like weddings and graduations. She says she was shocked when movie producers started calling.

“They didn’t tell us who they were, in the beginning. They called like a regular client and they were asking for Christmas decor and it was November so we were like, okay, it’s a little bit early, but it’s not too bad,” said Flores. “When we showed up, it was not our usual clients. It took them a little while to finally let us know what was going on, who was there, what was happening and what we were doing.”

Flores’ first experience with the industry was in November 2018. She was tasked with creating a school dance backdrop for a film, themed around a winter wonderland.

On a recent shoot, Flores says she was asked to create the backdrop for a high school reunion. She transformed part of the set with arches, columns and balloon bouquets. Flores says after that, other films have taken notice and contacted her. Most recently, she even had the opportunity to work on set with actress Rosario Dawson.

As a small business owner, she says the opportunity to branch out and also work with the film industry is helping her business grow. She says it’s a great experience for local companies.

“They’re very simple, they’re not demanding, they’re very easy to work with,” said Flores. “It’s really been a blessing. We are very thankful that they’ve contacted us and we’re happy and proud that they’ve liked our work enough to keep on calling us for these projects.”

When filmmakers are in town, they use local businesses people normally don’t think about, like storage companies, graphic designers and even heavy equipment rentals. That throws millions of dollars back into New Mexico’s economy. The Economic Development department says in 2018, direct spending by the film industry in New Mexico was around $230 million.

Area small businesses are cashing in on New Mexico's growing film industry. Some, like Pop Balloons, have even been called up to create designs for film sets. This morning on @krqe, we'll take a look at the $$ this is bringing back into the state's economy. #KRQEmornings pic.twitter.com/52y66tKRN7 — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) September 19, 2019