ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, Albuquerque’s North Valley held its annual Stop and Shop event.

People were able to visit 28 unique businesses.

One owner said he and his wife look forward to the yearly event.

“Well, the stop and shop really kind of brings attention to the North Valley. There’s a lot going on down here in the North Valley, a lot of nice local stores,” said Copper Bell Antiques Owner Gaylord Campbell.

Campbell said he wants to be ready with that something special you can only find in the North Valley.

More importantly, he stressed the need for locals to shop in their communities this holiday season.