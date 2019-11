ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen small businesses will be competing against each other to solve real-world problems for a prize.

The Air Force and a business accelerator with ties to Central New Mexico Community College selected 14 finalists for this year’s Hyperspace Challenge. All of the problems they’re looking at involve real-world problems facing the space industry.

The startup with the best pitch will be awarded incentives and prize money.