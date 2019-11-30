Small Business Saturday happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Black Friday has come to a close but shoppers can still find lots of holiday deals through the weekend.

Saturday is Small Business Saturday when people across the country are encouraged to frequent small, local stores. Here in Albuquerque, News 13 found a number of people who plan to shop local this weekend.

“I’m going to try to hit every store I can,” said one shopper. “I’m going to shop at Hometown Heroes, LA Underground, and Homegrown,” said another.

“You can actually find some cooler stuff in some of these small stores that you ain’t going to find in these retail stores,”