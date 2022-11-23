ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small business Saturday is three days away. This year, small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate the effects of the pandemic along with rising inflation.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) started in 2011. The SBA co-sponsors along with American Express to recognize small businesses across the country. For the last 10-11 years, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, they promote and celebrate small businesses in a way to encourage the community to also support small businesses.

Small businesses really suffered over the last couple of years and now more than ever they need help from the community to get their business back on track. If people can’t go out and support they can shop online, A lot of these small businesses have websites that people can also shop at. In New Mexico alone there are 162,000 small businesses across the state. For more information visit sba.gov/district/new-mexico.