NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – News 13’s own SkyNews gave a look from above at what the storm left behind and how families spent the snow day. A beautiful winter sight as a layer of snow blanketed Rio Rancho neighborhoods. Roads covered with snow and icy causing cars to end up in lanes they shouldn’t be in.

Others were seen ditching their cars, opting out of the nightmare commute home Wednesday night. Thursday, you could find abandoned cars on the side of roads while plows kept trying to make things better.

Schools were quiet as they were closed for a snow day. Families bundled up and headed to hills. Jonah says this snow was needed. “Very excited, very excited. Yeah, I was really stressed. I feel like the teachers were, too. I feel like everyone just needed a break,” Jonah said. “This was just what the doctor ordered.”

A local dad figured out a fun way to keep his kids entertained; he took sledding to the next level.

But it wasn’t a great day off for all. “Once the sun set, that little bit of snow turned into an inch of ice,” Yayo said. “If you look at the front of my truck, super slowly turning into my driveway, I hit one of the fire hydrants at my partner’s house so my front is just beat up.”

Many spent the day trying to repair their cars, while others enjoyed the snow to send out a message of love.