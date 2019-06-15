Skateboarder cited for changes made to Albuquerque arroyo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man learned a lesson about messing around in the arroyos after being cited for doing some construction work on an arroyo to make it more skateboard friendly.

One neighbor said a group of men threw an out-of-control skating event, and now one man is charged for what police say he did to the arroyo near Tramway and Montgomery.

“Every single day there’s cars lined up and down the street with skateboarders going in there,” an anonymous neighbor said.

“It’s dangerous. It’s illegal, and if you start moving items in the arroyo and placing items in there you can get cited,” Officer Simon Drobik said about being in arroyos.

A concerned homeowner in Cibola Village said one group went to extreme measures to improve the skateboarding landscape by cementing in parking blocks onto the arroyo.

“I even told them, I said, ‘There’s skate parks here in town that the city has. Why aren’t you going to those?'” she asked.

She said she confronted them about it and they claimed it was a for a skateboarding event that weekend, which she says brought more than 100 people flooding into the neighborhood and the arroyo.

“Both sides of this arroyo, if you look down, all of that was graffiti,” she added.

The homeowner said the city removed the blocks and most of the graffiti — but weeks later, there are new parking blocks in the arroyo.

She said she witnessed the same people come back to cement them down just this week.

“I’m just afraid they’re going to keep coming back,” she said.

Ryan Trujillo-Hanrahan was cited this month with criminal damage to public property for cementing parking blocks into the arroyo for skateboarders.

The Flood Control Authority said this should serve as a reminder that no one should ever put anything in or around the arroyos, let alone go in them.

“None of us want to see that dead body floating in the river and if we can keep them out of the channel that’s one less opportunity for that to happen,” AMAFCA Drainage Engineer Bradley Bingham said.

The city’s Department of Municipal Development said it has notified crews to remove the new parking blocks here. It’s unclear where those parking blocks came from.

The city asks people to call 311 or use the 311 app to report items that don’t belong in the arroyos.