ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke it Out chef’s competition is pinning some of the state’s top culinary chefs against one another in a chopped-style competition to see who will take home the title of master chef.

Pastry chef Michael Fram, with Fram’s Desserts, will participate in his six-year. Being a veteran in the game Fram believes he is aware of all the tools needed for this year’s competition. Fram’s Dessert has all the desserts for anyone with a sweet tooth.

“Duke it Out” is a 30-minute cooking/baking competition with six savory chefs and three pastry chefs competing to help raise money for the kids at El Ranchito de Los Niños. The competition is on September 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Builders Source Appliance Gallery. Beer and wine will be served at the 21-and-over event. Judging will be done by a panel of judges and a public vote by attendees. For more information, visit their website.