ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some outstanding people were recognized on Friday with the One Albuquerque Award. They include six parks and recreation employees that reported and tried to stop a bosque fire last month.

While working at Barelas Railroad Park, they saw a woman who was setting fires there. They not only called 911, but tried to put one of the first fires out with a fire extinguisher.

“The quick work, heroism, and quick decision thinking by the individuals seen behind us led to the salvaging of a lot of our bosque and saved a lot of property, and more importantly helped with the safety of the response of Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Albuquerque Police Department,” said AFR Chief Gene Gallegos.

The fire starter was arrested. She has set bosque fires in the past.