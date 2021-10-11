Site of new behavioral health crisis triage decided

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local project offering support for people in crisis, is moving forward. For years, Bernalillo County has been working with UNM Hospital on setting up a behavioral health crisis triage center.

Thirty-million dollars was approved in 2018, but the pandemic put the project on the back burner. Now, it’s moving forward again, with project managers selecting a site next to UNM’s current psych emergency room. The idea is to give people a place to seek help, even if they are not experiencing an acute psychological condition that would require hospitalization.

“This crisis triage center is an opportunity for folks who don’t meet that in-patient criteria but still need more than an assessment in an emergency room to have a place to stay and stabilize and have crisis mitigation over a 14-day period,” said Margarita Chavez-Sanchez, Director of Bernalillo County Behavioral Health.

People could admit themselves to the center or be brought by first responders or family members. The County Commission is set to specify how the project’s funding will be spent at Tuesday’s commission meeting.