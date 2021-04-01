Sisters donating stimulus checks to help New Mexico families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque sisters are taking their good fortune and using it to help those in need. Kate and Stephanie Dawson say they’re fortunate to have steady jobs and solid pay, so with the federal stimulus checks and company bonuses they’ve received in the past year, they figured others need that help more.

“Some of the stories really stuck with me of what people were doing,” said Stephanie Dawson. “They were trying to make their money, trying to work, but still struggling to make ends meet. Storehouse was able to supplement some of that stuff.”

Combined, the sisters donated hundreds of dollars to the New Mexico non-profit, the Storehouse, that feeds thousands of local families. They hope others who are doing well financially will be inspired to also donate and give what they can to those who are struggling.

“We do hope that people are giving back to their community and wanting to support the Storehouse New Mexico. They’re a great organization and like Steph said, it’s people who are working and they feed over 40,000-50,000 people,” said Kate Dawson. “My love language is food so I like to feed people.”

In addition to the Storehouse donation, Kate — who now lives in Dallas — also donated part of her stimulus to the North Texas Food Bank. Both sisters say it was a no-brainer to give what they can.

According to the Storehouse, New Mexico is ranked number one in childhood hunger in the United States, impacting one out of every three kids in the state. Every year, the Storehouse provides more than 1.6 million meals to New Mexico families. Anyone interested in also donating can do so online on the Storehouse’s website.