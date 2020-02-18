Sip, shop and learn during Explora’s Science of Wine event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – What exactly goes into making a bottle of wine? Explora wants to break it all down for you at its upcoming event, Science of Wine.

Rental and Adult Programs Coordinator, Tory Hajny visits the set to discuss this second annual event. Tory explains that this year, they’ve added a wine station to the event as well as more activities.

This year, guests will have the opportunity to try New Mexico wines, learn from wine experts, and shop from an assortment of local goods. Visitors will learn about the chemistry, structure, and composition behind wine while also enjoying all of Explora’s exhibits.

Vendors will be selling food specifically chosen to pair with the evening’s selection of wines. Guests will be able to enjoy free tastings from the following wineries: Acequia Winery, Jaramillo Vineyards, Pasando Tiempo Winery, Corrales Winery, Milagro Vineyards.

The Cumberlands will be playing live music at the event and Kendra Scott will also have different stones and settings available to make your own jewelry pieces to purchase.

The second annual Science of Wine event will take place on Friday, February 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Explora. This event is ages 21 and older and IDs will be checked at the event.

General admission costs $20 while Explora members pay $20. VIP tickets cost $50 and Explora VIPs cost $45. Designated drivers get into the event for $10.

VIP allows guests to enter the event early at 7 p.m. and will include a special gift. Guests are encouraged to bring cash to expedite the purchase of food and beverages.

Click here to purchase tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at Explora’s Admissions Desk or over the phone at 505-224-8391.