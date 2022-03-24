ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has shut down northbound and southbound traffic on University at Menaul Thursday afternoon. According to APD, a crash occurred near the intersection involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole.

Traffic in the area is being diverted and the water has been shut off for now. According to the Albuquerque Water Authority, repairs to the hydrant may be delayed while police investigate the accident. People in the area may be without water for a bit. The Albuquerque Water Authority says they have crews working to fix the leak, but there is no estimated repair time.