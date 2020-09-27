Single-vehicle crash knocks out traffic lights on Carlisle and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning that knocked out all traffic lights in the area of Carlisle north of Interstate 40.
Officials say a male driver struck a light pole and has been transported to UNMH where he is in critical condition. Police conducted traffic control in nearby intersections and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
