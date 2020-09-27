Single-vehicle crash knocks out traffic lights on Carlisle and I-40

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning that knocked out all traffic lights in the area of Carlisle north of Interstate 40.

Officials say a male driver struck a light pole and has been transported to UNMH where he is in critical condition. Police conducted traffic control in nearby intersections and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss