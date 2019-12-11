Sing on! New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus holds holiday concerts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is hoping to capture the excitement of the season with their presentation of “The Holiday of Your Dreams” show.

The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus starts getting ready in the fall, practicing songs and preparing for the holiday shows.

“It’s our biggest of the year. During the holiday’s people really want to see a live music concert more than any time of the year,” said Aaron Howe, Artistic Director of NMGMC.

There will be three concerts in Albuquerque and one in Santa Fe this year. Tickets range from $20-$35 for the Hiland Theater concerts and range between $20-$45 at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

Albuquerque Performances

Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hiland Theater

Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hiland Theater

Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. in the Hiland Theater

Santa Fe Performance