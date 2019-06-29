Silver Alert issued for missing Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old woman. Mary Sturve was last seen on June 29, 2019, in Albuquerque.

Police say Mary was seen on camera leaving her home at 4:45 a.m. on the 700 block of Silver Street Northeast. She was reported missing when her family members learned she left around 9 a.m.

Mary was last ween wearing a white nightgown with a tan fleece jacket. She is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs around 98 to 100 pounds.

Mary has no physical problems and is very mobile. If seen, the public is asked to contact Detective Vic Wiebe at 242-COPS or at 924-6000.