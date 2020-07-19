Silver Alert issued for Los Lunas man

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a Los Lunas man.

John Kaminski was last seen wearing a yellow button up shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat on July 15 around 4:00 a.m. leaving UNM Hospital in Albuquerque. Kaminski is a Hispanic male, sixty-seven-years-old, five foot seven inches tall, weighing 208 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a brown mustache.

Kaminski is missing and is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office or 911.