Silver alert issued for Bernalillo County woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 73-year-old Lili Hunter.

Hunter was last seen at the Eye Associates at 806 Martin Luther King Ave. NE around 10 a.m. on the morning of November 15. She walked away from the facility and from her caregiver. Hunter suffers from dementia and schizophrenia and can easily get lost.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in them, a shirt with peach and blue stripes, a dark hoodie-type jacket, and wearing glasses taped together in the middle. Hunter is 5 feet tall, weighing 100-pounds.

Hunter lives at the South Valley Care Facility at 1629 Bowe Ln. SW and may be on her way there. If located, please contact her court-appointed guardian, Joyce De Loach at (575) 650-9033 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at (505) 924-6094.