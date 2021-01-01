Silver Alert issued for Bernalillo County woman

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old Albuquerque woman on Friday. Anna Luna was last seen in the area of Coconino Road SE and Sawtooth Street SE.

Luna was last seen wearing a black hoodie, glasses, black pants, and black shoes. She is Hispanic with brown eyes and gray hair, weighing 140 pounds, and is 4-feet-8-inches tall. Luna is diagnosed with dementia and diabetes and her need for medical attention has lead law enforcement to be concerned for her safety.

Anyone with any information on Luna’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 505-798-7000.

