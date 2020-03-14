Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a new conference Saturday, the Mayor and City Officials gave an update on response efforts to the coronavirus that were released Friday. These updates include new question screening for passengers arriving at the Albuquerque Sunport and a new testing center at the Presbyterian facility on the Westside. The Mayor also noted that there will be long lines at testing centers and residence should be prepared to wait. Fill your tank before you go. The Mayor said that the city has the capability to handle testing as test kits arrive.

The mayor also addressed the importance of social distancing and asked the community to go to the grocery store only when you need too and get only what you need for the next few days. The City is adding additional presence at big box stores like Walmart as well as supermarkets.