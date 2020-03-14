Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Jonathan Yazzie.

Yazzie was last seen March 14 wearing a blue hospital gown and blue jeans in the area of Foothill Dr SW and Rosendo Garcia Rd SW. Yazzie is in need of medical and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Yazzie is Native American, with brown eyes and grey hair. He is six feet tall and weighs 190 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or (505) 798-7000.

