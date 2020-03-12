Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for 73-year-old Lilly Hunter.

APD reports Lilly was last seen on Sunday, March 8, 2020, when she walked away from the Presbyterian Hospital downtown before staff from her nursing facility arrived. Police say Lilly suffers from dementia and schizophrenia and can get lost easily.

Authorities warn that Lilly is known to be aggressive toward officers and cautions the public if contact is made with her. She is known to frequent the area of Central and Yale near the Frontier Restaurant.

Lilly is five-feet, one-inch tall and weighs 160-pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans. She also wears glasses that are taped together.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 505-242-2677 or her court-appointed caregiver Joyce Deloach at 575-650-9033.