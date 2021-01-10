Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Albuquerque woman.

Ramona Ayon, 71, was last seen at the home she shares with her son on the 800 block of Eubank Blvd. NE. She was last seen wearing white print, pajama bottoms, and a black hoodie. She was also carrying a bag of personal items. Ayon is dependent on oxygen and insulin and does not have either with her.

Officials say Ayon has her debit and EBT cards with her and knows how to use public transportation. She is familiar with the Hotel Circle area and could be staying at one of the motels there.

Ayon is 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair. If anyone has any information on Ayon’s whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or her son, Patrick at 505-985-4889.

