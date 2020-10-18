Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for the public’s assistance in located a local woman. A Silver Alert has been issued to help locate 63-year-old Anna Luna.

Luna was last seen the morning of Oct. 17 leaving the Lovelace Downtown Hospital. She was last seen wearing a green hospital gown. Luna is 4-foot 10-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair with blue streaks. She also wears glasses.

Luna taken to Lovelace Hospital for an altered state of mine but fled before she could be diagnosed. She has trouble with verbal communication and may not be able to care for herself. If anyone knows her whereabouts, they are asked to contact Lovelace charge nurse Staci Garcia at (505) 727-8253 or 242-COPS.