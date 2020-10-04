Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Albuquerque woman. Margaret Pizarro, 74, was last seen leaving the Owl Cafe at 800 Eubank Boulevard NE Saturday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

Pizarro was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with white text saying “Oh Happy Day,” brown pants, blue baseball cap, black reading glasses, and a walking cane. She’s 5-foot 4-inches, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair.

Pizarro suffers from dementia, high blood pressure, depression, asthma, and diabetes. It is believed she may be headed toward her old residence on Guadalupe Trail NW. She gets confused easily and may not know who she is.

If anyone locates Margaret Pizarro, they’re asked to contact her daughter-in-law Michele Wood at (509) 570-8611.