Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 70-year-old Paul Daniels. He was last seen on Monday, February 17, 2020, around 5:30 p.m. when he went for a walk from his group home located on Holiday Avenue northeast.

Police say Daniels has Alzheimers and dementia and can become easily confused and lost. He does take medication and does not have it with him.

Daniels does not have a phone or any money with him. He is six feet, two inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has hazel eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paul Daniels is asked to contact his daughter Fern Daniels at 505-515-4191 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the APD Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.