Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man last seen at UNMH

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old John Alpeche who was last seen on June 15, 2021. Authorities report that Alpeche was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of UNM Hospital in Albuquerque and was wearing blue and green checkered pants and a gray t-shirt.

UNMPD states that he walked away from the hospital and is believed to be on foot. Alpeche has a tattoo of a snake/dragon on his back as well as tattoos on his arms. He is six-feet-tall, weighs 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His whereabouts are unknown and is is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information on John Alpeche’s whereabouts is asked to call UNM PD at 505-277-2271 or 911.