Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert in the hopes of finding an Albuquerque man. Michael Lucero, 61, was last seen on November 7 in the area of Edith and Montaño.

Story Continues Below

Lucero is 5’8″, weighs 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He has been diagnosed with dementia. Lucero was last seen wearing a full set of flannel pajamas and glasses. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 505-798-7000 to reach BCSO dispatch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES