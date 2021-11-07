Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert in the hopes of finding an Albuquerque man. Michael Lucero, 61, was last seen on November 7 in the area of Edith and Montaño.
Lucero is 5’8″, weighs 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He has been diagnosed with dementia. Lucero was last seen wearing a full set of flannel pajamas and glasses. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 505-798-7000 to reach BCSO dispatch.