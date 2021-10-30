Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have issued a silver alert in locating 74-year-old Dennis Essman. He was last seen Saturday at his home at 504 Pennsylvania St. SE by his son.

Story Continues Below

Officials say Essman suffers from the early stages of dementia. Essman is 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. He’s described as having a “big white Santa beard with crazy hair,” and was last seen wearing a brown and white jacket over a brown flannel shirt with blue jeans.

If anyone has information on Essman’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact his son, Gregory Essman, at 505-265-5316 or Albuquerque Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES