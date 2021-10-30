Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have issued a silver alert in locating 74-year-old Dennis Essman. He was last seen Saturday at his home at 504 Pennsylvania St. SE by his son.

Officials say Essman suffers from the early stages of dementia. Essman is 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. He’s described as having a “big white Santa beard with crazy hair,” and was last seen wearing a brown and white jacket over a brown flannel shirt with blue jeans.

If anyone has information on Essman’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact his son, Gregory Essman, at 505-265-5316 or Albuquerque Police.