Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 64-year-old Albuquerque man. Michael De Lisio was last seen at the Veterans Group Home at 528 Georgene Dr. NE Apt. A around noon on Saturday.

Officials say De Lisio is on hospice care and unable to care for himself. He is also non-communicative and can easily get lost.

De Lisio was last seen wearing black sweats, a black shirt, and blue shoes. He’s six-foot-two-inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair.

If located, please contact his caregiver Christopher Cordova at 505-206-2584 or the Missing Persons Unit on-call detective at 505-242-COPS.