Silver alert issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an Albuquerque man.

George Fisher, 71, was last heard from around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when he contacted his friend Keith. Police say he Fisher told his friend he had driven his 2018 white Toyota vehicle with NM license plate LPL932 onto a dirt road and was stuck in the sand.

Fisher suffers from a degenerative brain disease affecting his memory. Fisher is 5’9″, weighs 170 lbs, with blue eyes, and grey hair. It is unknown what Fisher is wearing. T-Mobile has stated Fisher’s cell phone is now off. The last cell tower location was in the area of 1322 Progress Blvd NE.