ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The city of Albuquerque holds watch parties for every World Cup game of the U.S. soccer team. A few people gathered at Civic Plaza to watch the U.S. team beat Iran 1-0 this afternoon and advance to the round of 16 for the first time since 2014.
The next game is on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 a.m. against the Netherlands. Chairs are provided by the city but make sure to bring a blanket and warm clothes if you plan on watching this game.