ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — River of Lights is back in the Duke city! The Biopark holds its 25th annual show that hosts visitors daily throughout Dec. 30. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m.

Visitors get to walk through the BioPark gardens and admire the various light displays. Vendors are also scattered at different spots to help you brave the freezing cold with some hot cocoa and food.

Tickets are on sale starting at $14. For more information, visit the official River of Lights website.