ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lowrider painter Rob Vanderslice and his associates held their annual lowriding pattern class in Albuquerque this past weekend. The event took place at Joseph Leyba’s Blast Factory on Tennessee Street. Participants had the weekend to execute their own designs using the advice from specialists provided onsite.

The event featured various lowriders, including three-time world champion Casanova. Vanderslice and his team organize paint jobs classes all over the Southwest and everybody can sign up for $799. “We are going to Kansas City next,” said Vanderslice. He was delighted to have participants with different backgrounds as well: “we have people from all ages here. We have boys, girls, men, women. We got people here from Corpus Christi, from Dallas and from Utah,” he added.