ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Long Hair Records has many treasures and hidden gems in store. It offers a variety of vinyl records, VHS tapes, and cassettes to anyone interested in music or cinema. Ehren Salazar-Marcrum, the owner of the shop, says he owns “about 40,000 records and about 6,000 VHS tapes.”

Salazar-Marcrum also organizes pop-up events at various locations across the city. “I’m always listening to music but it doesn’t really count unless I share it with somebody,” he added. Another way Salazar-Marcrum has to share music is to DJ. He is currently “curating a bunch of music that would feel good to fall in love to,” as he prepares the Catching Feelings event at Sister bar on Valentine’s Day.

Long Hair Records is located at 1321 San Mateo Blvd NE and is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.