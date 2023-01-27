ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Long Hair Records has many treasures and hidden gems in store. It offers a variety of vinyl records, VHS tapes, and cassettes to anyone interested in music or cinema. Ehren Salazar-Marcrum, the owner of the shop, says he owns “about 40,000 records and about 6,000 VHS tapes.”
Story continues below:
- Crime: Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills
- Albuquerque: Driver flees after fatal crash in southwest Albuquerque
- Legislature: State lawmakers look to raise minimum wage to $15.50
- New Mexico: Concerts coming to New Mexico in 2023
Salazar-Marcrum also organizes pop-up events at various locations across the city. “I’m always listening to music but it doesn’t really count unless I share it with somebody,” he added. Another way Salazar-Marcrum has to share music is to DJ. He is currently “curating a bunch of music that would feel good to fall in love to,” as he prepares the Catching Feelings event at Sister bar on Valentine’s Day.
Long Hair Records is located at 1321 San Mateo Blvd NE and is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.