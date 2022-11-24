ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Indian Center held its annual Thanksgiving meal at their Texas Street location on Wednesday. Head cook Gordon Joe said the center expected around 250 people to come over for the feast.

People from the community were able to come and help themselves to some traditional Thanksgiving food. “I prepared 20 turkeys for the event,” added Joe. In addition to this special meal, the Albuquerque Indian Center offers various services to the local community year-round.